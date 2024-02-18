J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $211.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

