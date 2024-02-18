Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Jacobs Solutions worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

