James Herriott Sells 421 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $100.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
