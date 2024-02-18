James Herriott Sells 421 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

