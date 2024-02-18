JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.40. JD.com shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 3,012,356 shares traded.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

