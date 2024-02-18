Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $697.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

