JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 6.6% in January

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $19.24 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

