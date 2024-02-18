Jennifer Rock Sells 7,352 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Zillow Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

