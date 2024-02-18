John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $103.41 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on John Bean Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.