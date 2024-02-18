John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Holdings Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.42% of John Wiley & Sons worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

