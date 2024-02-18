Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

