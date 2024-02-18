Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

