Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 791 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

