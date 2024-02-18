Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,649 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.6 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.