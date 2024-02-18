Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in State Street by 148.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $36,022,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in State Street by 6.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.