Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

