Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 218 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

