Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 397 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cardinal Health by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,942 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.