Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

