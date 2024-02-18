Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 535 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.45 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

