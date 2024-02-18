Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

