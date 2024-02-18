Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Embraer by 3,990.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.