Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AYI opened at $240.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

