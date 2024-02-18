Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 47,178 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.