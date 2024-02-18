Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.