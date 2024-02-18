Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

