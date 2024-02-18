Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $391.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

