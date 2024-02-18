Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $278,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

