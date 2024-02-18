Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

