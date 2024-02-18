Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
