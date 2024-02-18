Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $311,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.