Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tapestry by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Tapestry by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.0 %

TPR stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

