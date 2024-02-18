Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

