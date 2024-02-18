Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $372,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 109,755 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

