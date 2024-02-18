Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $376,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $231.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

