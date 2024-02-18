Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.4 %

GSK stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.