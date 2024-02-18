Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.