Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $428,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.