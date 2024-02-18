Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,550,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 662,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,351,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 261,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

