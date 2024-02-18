Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,258 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

