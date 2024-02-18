Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

