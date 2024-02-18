Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $93.13 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

