Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $279.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.49 and its 200-day moving average is $288.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

