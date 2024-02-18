Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

