Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

