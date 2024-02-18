Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN opened at $150.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

