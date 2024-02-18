Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $93.06 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

