Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

Welltower stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

