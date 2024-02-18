Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $241.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.67.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

