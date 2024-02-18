Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

