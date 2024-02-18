Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

